Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 131493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.