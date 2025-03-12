Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,324.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,221.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,389.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total transaction of $325,185.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,675.96. The trade was a 35.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

