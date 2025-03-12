iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4,690.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,768 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.