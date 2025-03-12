Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.