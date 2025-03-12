Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $35.58. 926,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,111,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,668 shares of company stock worth $95,208. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.