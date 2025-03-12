Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.62.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.92.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

