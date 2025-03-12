Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $66,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,217,000 after buying an additional 88,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

