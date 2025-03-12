Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.