HighTower Advisors LLC Has $156.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $156,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $305.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

