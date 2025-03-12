Cascade Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.83. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

