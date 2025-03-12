Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.