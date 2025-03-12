BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:BHK opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
