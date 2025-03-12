BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.