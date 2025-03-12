Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NQP stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
