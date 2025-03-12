Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NQP stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $383,167.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,058,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,458,138.68. This trade represents a 0.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

