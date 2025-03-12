Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Hello Group Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

