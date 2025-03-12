KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $624.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 43,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $382,873.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,986,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,681,564.80. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,356.10. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 236,055 shares of company stock worth $2,162,146 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
