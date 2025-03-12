Saturna Capital Corp Sells 127 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Saturna Capital Corp cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after buying an additional 403,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,195,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP stock opened at $260.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day moving average of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $319.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

