5,449 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after buying an additional 2,373,066 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,553,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,197,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,463,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

