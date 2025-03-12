Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,707 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $56,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.