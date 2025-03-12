Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $52,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day moving average is $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

