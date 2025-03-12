TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%.
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.39) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 277.50 ($3.59). The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 251.95.
TP ICAP Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
