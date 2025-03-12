TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.39) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 277.50 ($3.59). The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 251.95.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.