Rakuten Securities Inc. Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $329.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.