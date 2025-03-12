New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy Sells 41,863 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$179,592.27.
New Gold Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of NGD opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.05. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.
New Gold Company Profile
