New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy Sells 41,863 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$179,592.27.

New Gold Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NGD opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.05. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

