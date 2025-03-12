Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $59.70 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

