Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after buying an additional 202,963 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 349,613 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

