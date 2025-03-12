Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,150 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after buying an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 454.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after buying an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $115,995,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,929,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $330.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

