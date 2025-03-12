Idaho Trust Bank Buys 248 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,619,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,755,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

