Capasso Planning Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creekside Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 244,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

