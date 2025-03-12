iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289,407 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $139,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

