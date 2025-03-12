Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Releases Earnings Results

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Viña Concha y Toro had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Performance

VCOYY opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Viña Concha y Toro has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Get Viña Concha y Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Viña Concha y Toro to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About Viña Concha y Toro

(Get Free Report)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.