iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

