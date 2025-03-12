Windle Wealth LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.33 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

