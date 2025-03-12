Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $127,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $895.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $949.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

