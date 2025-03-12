Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $202,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $222,106.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,672,187.03. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

PNC opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.