Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 0.4% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
