Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 0.4% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

