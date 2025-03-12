Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $13.40.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
