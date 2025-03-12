BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

