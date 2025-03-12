Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.