Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

