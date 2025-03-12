iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

