iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

