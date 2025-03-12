Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $741.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

