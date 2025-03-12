Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.820 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

