HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $190,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

