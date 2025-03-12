Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $28.73 Million Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $28,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.