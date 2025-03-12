Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,025 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 2.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $35,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

