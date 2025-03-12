EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,929 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

