Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.9 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.