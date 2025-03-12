Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

