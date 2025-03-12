Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $105.13 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,583 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 15.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $105,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.52 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

