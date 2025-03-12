Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 0.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

